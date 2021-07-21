28 July, 2021
No Land’s People Is An Important Document On Assam’s NRC Mess

This book, while depicting the pain and suffering of those left out of Assam’s NRC, establishes official arguments and figures as fallacious

By M. Reyaz
August 02, 2021
Poison paperwork
The ‘legacy documents’ demanded of vulnerable people was a terrible burden on them
Photograph by PTI
A few weeks after the 2012 Bodoland anti-Muslim riots, I was in Assam for the first time, reporting on its aftermath. That riot, like several others in Assam, was but a manifestation of the xenophobic politics there, since independence, in the name of illegal immigration and “doubtful” citizens. I have since followed developments in Assam, which has only deteriorated as the rev­ision of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) progressed.

Assam has consistently garnered media attention in the past few years in the wake of the Supreme Court-monitored rev­ision of the NRC. There, however, remains a huge gap in the understanding of the ground realities of the manmade cat­astrophe that is otherwise deemed as a sensitive matter by most Assamese nationalists. No Land’s People: The Untold Story of Assam’s NRC Crisis, written by Guwahati-based journalist Abhishek Saha, hopes to reduce this gap by documenting “the unfolding human crisis in Assam”.

The author’s grandparents had migrated to Assam from erstwhile East...

