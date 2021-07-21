No Land’s People Is An Important Document On Assam’s NRC Mess

A few weeks after the 2012 Bodoland anti-Muslim riots, I was in Assam for the first time, reporting on its aftermath. That riot, like several others in Assam, was but a manifestation of the xenophobic politics there, since independence, in the name of illegal immigration and “doubtful” citizens. I have since followed developments in Assam, which has only deteriorated as the revision of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) progressed.
Assam has consistently garnered media attention in the past few years in the wake of the Supreme Court-monitored revision of the NRC. There, however, remains a huge gap in the understanding of the ground realities of the manmade catastrophe that is otherwise deemed as a sensitive matter by most Assamese nationalists. No Land’s People: The Untold Story of Assam’s NRC Crisis, written by Guwahati-based journalist Abhishek Saha, hopes to reduce this gap by documenting “the unfolding human crisis in Assam”.
The author’s grandparents had migrated to Assam from erstwhile East...