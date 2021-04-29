Assam Diary

Beginner’s Scepticism

I boarded my flight for ­Guwahati with mixed ­emotions. It wasn’t my first trip to Assam, but certainly my first visit as the Congress’s media in-charge for the 2021 Assam assembly elections. I had been to IIM Shillong several times via Guwahati for academic ­purposes, and more than 20 years of rigour had made me a lot more comfortable as a professor. Both as an academician and as a politician, I have always stressed on lucidity in communication to minimise any ­possible misunderstanding. In Assam, I was sceptical. Language wasn’t on my side. Will I be able to get my message across to the Assamese people or will it be lost in translation?

Fears Allayed

My fears frittered away completely at the very first press conference I addressed. A journalist wasn’t convinced with our brief explanation on the Congress’s job creation roadmap. He insisted on an interview...